Nathan David Goetz, age 30, of Fairfield, passed away on April 3, 2022 in Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Md., following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Nathan was surrounded by his immediate family and blanketed in love and prayers from family and friends far and wide as he slipped peacefully from this earth.
Nathan was born in Gettysburg, to David and Angela (Wivell) Goetz on April 16, 1991. The youngest of four children, he was the very definition of a bouncing blue eyed baby boy. In his younger years, he had ringlets of golden curls at the back of his head that his mother loved and was often dressed in an oversized white shirt. The shirt led to his father nick-naming him “Tater” after the baby in the Snuffy Smith Cartoon. He graduated from Fairfield Area High School in 2009; and throughout his high school years, was the proud wearer of #76 for the Knights Football team.
From his early days to present, Nathan’s passions were family, friends, fishing, and fun. He enjoyed a warm bonfire surrounded by good company and the exhilaration of paintball when out with his friends. To his nieces and nephews, Uncle Nate was the FUN uncle! Even after a tiring day of work, he always made time for them. He could be found tucked away in the rafters of the barn while playing hide and seek, chasing them for a game of tag in the yard, or wandering about the family farm in search of nature’s beauty and a cool rock. His latest adventures took him hiking and crystal mining through the mountains of Maine.
In addition to the outdoors and sports, Nathan enjoyed playing skill and word games with family and friends. He was a swift and decisive thinker on the chessboard and a master with the Scrabble tiles. Most recently he could be found playing Farkle and Uno around the family dinner table.
Nathan also loved to cook. His first culinary creations were Jello Pudding Pies for family holidays. He later progressed to inventing his own recipes and experimenting with new ingredients. Sometimes we had to tell him not to put the Old Bay in the scrambled eggs!
Throughout his life, Nathan worked various jobs in the construction trades and hospitality. These included roofer, framer, custom tiler, and former business owner of NDG Construction. After spending a year as the jack-of-all-trades at the Bear Mountain Inn in Maine, he was most recently a glazier for Glass Concepts of Frederick, Md.
In addition to his skill in traditional trades and being a whiz at math, Nathan is best remembered for his free-wandering and adventurous spirit. He referred to his spirit animal as Great White Bear. From his Catholic upbringing, to his journey through Native Beliefs, practicing yoga, and seeking spiritual healing, Nathan was constantly striving for a higher existence, a bigger truth, a more authentic self. He loved to explore tough questions and ideas through word play, poetry, and hip hop music. He would practice his art by “layin’ barz and spittin’ rhymes” with friends and performing at open mic nites in Philly. He had a high appreciation for nature and a passion for cultivating plants and. Like all of us, Nathan had his own inner struggles, but he was determined to stand on his own ground and live by his own beliefs.
Part of Nate’s journey took him through the MVP Recovery Program. He was proud to earn a place in the MVP Legacy Group. While there, Nathan helped to advocate for better recovery programs and community awareness with state and local leaders. He was also a co-founder of the Monday Night Brothers in Arms Group for recovery.
Nathan is preceded in death by grandparents, James F. Sr. and Lorraine Wivell, and Paul, Mildred, and Mary Goetz; Uncle and Godfather Jeff Wivell; and cousin Denise (Green) Ferguson.
In addition to his parents, David and Angela Goetz, Nathan is survived by sisters, Rebecca C. (Goetz) Padget and husband Patrick, and Jessica L. (Goetz) Ott and husband Ryan; brother, Daniel B. Goetz and wife Samantha; nieces and nephews, Sophia, David, Samuel, and Ezra Padget, Evan, Brendan, and Harper Ott, and Paisley, McKenzie, and Ella Goetz; godmother, Tammy Wivell; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The only things bigger than Nathan’s 6-foot-6 frame were his genuine hugs and generous heart. Nathan was a lover of all people and new experiences. Although his time on earth was much too short, he lived a big life full of varied and unique experiences. Please help carry his legacy forward by casting a line, raising a glass, planting a tree, or seeking something beautiful. We leave you with his own parting words: “Blessings and peace be upon you.” Nathan, you are forever loved and you are free.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Nathan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, Md., with the Rev. Collin Poston as celebrant. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Emmitsburg Ambulance Company, MVP Recovery Program or a recovery program of your choice.
The family members of Nathan Goetz wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Chang and the nursing and other hospital staff for the compassionate care shown to our beloved Nate.
