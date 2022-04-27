Edgar Lavere Hofe Jr., 78, died Monday, April 25, 2022, in Prosperity, S.C., while on vacation. He was born on February 27, 1944, in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Edgar Lavere Hofe Sr. and Arlene Spangler Hofe.
Mr. Hofe served in the U.S. Army, the Pennsylvania National Guard, and retired from the U.S. Army. He was a member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Mae Souders Hofe; sons, John Hofe (Lisa) and Jeff Miller (Ruth); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Mike Hofe.
A memorial service will be held later at Mt. Joy Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Condolences available at www.mcswainevans.com.
