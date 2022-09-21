Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn, 77, of Biglerville, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence. Born December 28, 1944, in Biglerville, he was the son of the late Raymond G. and Elsie (Noel) Kuhn.
Ray graduated in the Class of 1962 from Biglerville High School. He then attended and graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster, Pa., and was employed as a draftsman in construction until his retirement.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville, where he was on church council, the property committee, and sang in the choir. Ray was also a member of the Lions Club in Chambersburg and the Construction Specifications Institute.
Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Susanne W. (Wolff) Kuhn, Biglerville; one son, Timothy R. Kuhn and his wife Joey of Arendtsville; one granddaughter, Madeline D. Kuhn; one sister, Carolyn K. Allison of Arendtsville; and one brother, Donald G. Kuhn and his wife Shirley of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
There will be no public viewing. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Raymond to the American Cancer Society, 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403; or Trinity Lutheran Church, 68 N. High St., PO Box 309, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
