Gary W. Fox, 72, of Biglerville, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away at his home surrounded by his beloved family on Thursday, August 17, 2023 after a long illness.
Born in Gettysburg on June 6, 1951, he was the son of the late George G. and Jean Mazie (Lentz) Fox. Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan J. “Susie” (Simpson) Fox.
He was a 1969 graduate of Gettysburg High School and earned his teaching degree from York College in 1973. Following college, Gary briefly taught school in the Gettysburg area before entering the hospitality industry. He served as general manager for many years at the former Sheridan Inn in Gettysburg, Villa Leo Hotel & Restaurant, Stonehedge & Boppers and Marvelous Marv’s.
Gary and his wife Susie served as foster parents in Adams County for 25 years, served as Teen Angel sponsor coordinator for Adams County Children & Youth Services, and was a member of the Youth Services Individual Living Advisory Council.
Gary loved his family and all their activities and events, gardening and traveling.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Cory H. Fox (Jen) of Gettysburg, Stacie M. Chornak (Mark) of Lewisberry, Pa., Kari Fox Harding (James) of Camp Hill, Pa., James Varady (Jocelyn) of Gettysburg, Wyatt Shultz of Hanover, Pa., and Michael Zinn of Arendtsville; five grandchildren, Tiffany Shifflett (Vince), Houston Fox, Megan Chornak, Sophia Chornak and Beckett Harding; two great-grandchildren, Everleigh and Ryder Shifflett; a sister, Shirley Harbaugh; brother-in-law, Stephen Simpson (David Bumgarder); sister-in-law, Roberta Lau Simmons (Rodger); and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Marv Simpson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the services in the Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to County of Adams Independent Living, 525 Boyds School Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.