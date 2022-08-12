Thomas W. Weikert, 75, of Camp Hill and formerly of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He retired from the Commonwealth of PA, Dept. of Transportation and was a former employee of Lowe’s, Union Deposit. Tom was an avid bowler and a loving Pop-Pop.
Born in Gettysburg on March 26, 1947, he was the son of the late Willard C. and Virginia A. (Arnold) Weikert. He was the widower of M. Karen (Rittelmann) Weikert, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen A. Weikert.
Surviving are his daughters, Megan E. Johnston and husband Matthew M. of Carlisle, and Kathleen A. Faley of New Cumberland; four grandchildren, Mackenzie M. Johnston, Cameron J. Faley, Ethan M. Johnston and Riley M. Faley; brothers and sisters, James Weikert of Gettysburg, Mary Weikert of Selbysville, Sharon Purdy of Gettysburg, and Patricia Schrider of Gettysburg; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Parthemore Funeral Home and Cremation Services, New Cumberland, with visitation with the family one hour prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Tom’s memory be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 2405 Park Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110.
For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.