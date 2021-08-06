Orville R. “Pete” Gelwicks, 88, passed away Thursday morning, August 5, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville. He was the husband of Joan M. (Bowmaster) Gelwicks
Pete was born December 21, 1932, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Walter B. and Alta M. (Spangler) Gelwicks.
After high school, Pete entered the Air Force and served his country, primarily as a radio operator from September 1951 to August 1955. He left the Air Force with an honorable discharge, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Pete completed 25 years of service with the United States government as a communications operator. His career took him and his family to many destinations throughout the years, including Indonesia, South Africa, Dominican Republic, England, India and Greece. He retired from government work in 1983 and in his retirement he enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and spending time with his family.
Pete is survived by his wife, Joan M. (Bowmaster) Gelwicks; daughter, Teresa “Teri” Saylor and husband Dennis, of Duncansville, Pa.; daughter, Lisa Kasten and her husband Mark, of Jefferson, Md.; daughter-in-law, Tandance “Tandi” Gelwicks, of Phoenix, Ariz.; seven loving grandchildren, Lori Saylor, Brian Saylor, Kyle Saylor, Sarah Brien and her husband Blake, Jake Kasten, Tyler Lippert, and Logan Lippert; and one great-grandson, Lincoln Brien. Pete was preceded in death by his son, Michael Gelwicks; and his grandson, Zachary Kasten. In addition, he was predeceased by his siblings, Ruth Yohe, Richard Gelwicks, Doris Smith, Gladys Bear, Esther Jones, and Lyndall Weller.
Funeral service for the deceased will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial, with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans, will be in the St. Ignatius Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Tuesday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
