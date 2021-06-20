John F. Kaczorowski, 74, Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born March 25, 1947 in Bremen-Lessum, Germany the son of the late John and Laura Smith Kaczorowski of Morgan City, Louisiana. John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mycala Beamer Kaczorowski.
John was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he spent 22 years as an electronic technician. Following his retirement from the service he spent the next 22 years with Morefield Communication in Camp Hill. John was model train and RC airplane enthusiast. He belonged to the Mason Dixon Sport Flyers ultralight club, Blue and Gray RC Club and The American Legion.
In addition to his wife John is survived by a son, Phil Kaczorowski and his wife Candice Bryant of McSherrystown; three grandchildren, Danielle Thomas, Anastasia Bryant, John Hominick; a great granddaughter, Rose Myers; and a sister, Iris Redd. He was predeceased by a son, Gregory Bryant.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Arendtsville with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
