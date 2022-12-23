Doris A. Clousher died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the loving wife of Roland L. Clousher for 57 years before his passing on January 16, 2009. Born November 17, 1932 in Abbottstown, she was the daughter of the late Norman E. and Bessie E. Auchey.
Doris was a graduate of East Berlin High School. She and Roland were high school sweethearts.
Doris is survived by a son Edward L. Clousher (Ruth) of Chesnee, S.C. and three daughters, Gayle C. Freer (Lawrence) of Hanover, Ann C. Smith (Samuel) of New Oxford and Kathy C. Bucher (Leonard) of Littlestown. Seven grandchildren, Lynn (Jesse) Drelick, Jeremy (Abbi) Bucher, Benjamin Clousher (Angela), Christopher (Mel) Clingan, Amanda (Justin) Ruhlman, Dustin (Crystal) Clousher, and Andrew (Nicole) Bucher. Doris is also survived by great-grandchildren, Devin, Reagan, Julia, Lillian, Jayden, Camden, Callie, Delilah, Madison, Hailey, Anna, Ophelia, Chloe and Parker. Doris is survived by a sister, Janet E. Deardoff of Hummelstown. Doris was predeceased by her brother, John E. Auchey.
Doris was an active member of Redeemer’s United Church of Christ. She was a longtime member of the chancel choir and ran the altar guild for many years. Doris loved playing the piano and could listen to a song and sit down and play it. Her favorite songs to play were patriotic songs. Many Sunday mornings you could find her playing the songs on the piano at Redeemer’s. Doris also played the piano for the children’s choirs and for Sunday school classes.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Bucher, Chris Clingan, Andrew Bucher, Dustin Clousher, Justin Ruhlman and Jesse Drelick.
Funeral Service is Wednesday, Dec 28, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer’s with the Rev. Sterling Fritz officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
Contributions in Doris’ name have been asked to go to Redeemer’s UCC, 107 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
