Brian G. Weaver, 62, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born October 13, 1960, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Deacon Richard J. Weaver of Bonneauville and the late Jeanne M. (Smith) Weaver.
Brian was a member St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, the Knights of Columbus, McSherrystown, and the New Oxford Social Club.
Brian was a 1978 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He worked as a self-employed plasterer for over 30 years.
Brian enjoyed golfing, fishing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
Brian is survived by his children, Beth Anne Miller of Gettysburg, and Becky Weaver of Gettysburg; one grandson, Gage T. Jordan; and his siblings, Carol Buckley and her husband Charles “Bud” of Gettysburg, Rick Weaver and his wife Jeannie of Gettysburg, Kathleen Weaver-Miller and her husband Charlie of Gettysburg, Tom Weaver and his wife Robin of Hanover, Joy Murren and her husband Tony of McSherrystown, Garry Weaver and his wife Cheryl of Dover, Gregg Weaver and his wife Pam of Gettysburg, Michelle McGraw and her husband Charles of McSherrystown, Eileen Neal and husband Dennis of Brookhaven, Miss.; and foster brother, Gene Rorrer and his wife Sue of Hanover. He was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Weaver; and a nephew, Travis Buckley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial in the Parish Center.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
