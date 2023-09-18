Ray H. Paris, 65, of Gettysburg, died Saturday evening, September 16, 2023, at the Hershey Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. His loved ones were by his side.
He was born June 6, 1958, in Fitchburg, Mass. He was the son of Agnes Hileman, of Hanover, Pa., and the late Jack Paris. He was the husband of Patricia J. (Shetter) Paris, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 43 years.
Mr. Paris was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. He served for six years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as a security guard at Gettysburg hospital for 12 years until his retirement in 2022. He loved playing golf and Penn State football. He was a big family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He always made a friend wherever he went.
In addition to his wife and mother, Ray is survived by his two daughters, Nicole Parone and her husband Travis of Morgantown, W.Va., and Jenna Fetter and her husband Jed of Orrtanna; his five grandchildren, Joseph Tyler Paris-Vivaldi, Daniel Fetter, Adley Fetter, Alexis Parone, and Paisley Fetter; and his four siblings, Agnes Hull and her husband Wayne of Hanover, Pa., Debra Angell and her husband Gary of Gettysburg, Jack Paris Jr. of Springboro, Ohio, and Gail Browning of Miamisburg, Ohio. Ray was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Paris, who died January 20, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.