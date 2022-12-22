Freda K. Weaner, age 98, of Aspers, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg. She was born July 11, 1924, in Guernsey. Freda was the daughter of the late Francis L. and Eva C. (Lentz) Kane.
She was a 1942 graduate of Biglerville High School. Freda was the first Adams County school nurse who travelled to all the one-room schools throughout the county. Later she was employed as the school nurse at Biglerville/Upper Adams School District for 30 years. She was an advisor for school clubs, the fruit growers queen contest and a board member of Thomas Brothers Country Store. Freda was a member of the former Nurses Group of Harrisburg, local card clubs and Biglerville High School Reunion Committee. She enjoyed mowing, dressing up for Halloween, shopping and ballroom dancing with Jim.
Surviving is her daughter, Susan D. Pelc and her husband Don of Aspers; son, John B. Weaner of Washington, D.C.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Grim of Table Rock. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald O. Weaner, who passed in 2001; second husband, Jim Smallwood, who passed in 2018; two sisters, Doris Tuckey and Mildred Cunliffe; and one brother, Nelson Kane.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 126 Church St., Bendersville, PA 17306. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. with Dennis Probst officiating at the church. Burial will be in Bendersville Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
