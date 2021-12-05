Linda Marie Adams, of New Oxford, beloved wife of Robert Adams, Jr., entered into God’s eternal care on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore.
Born in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Edward Lewis Bells and Betty Bertron Bells. She is also preceded in death by an infant son, Jonathan Buelow; and a young grandson, Andrew Singer.
A 1968 graduate of Port Allegany High School in Port Allegany, she was a member of the Community Baptist Church in New Oxford and owned a salon for many years. Linda enjoyed horseback riding and competing in dressage competitions, spending time at Golden Visions Adult Daycare with her friends and the staff members, especially Wendi and Buffy, drinking coffee from her favorite shops, Deja Brew in New Oxford and Britton Coffee Company in Hanover, getting her hair done by her beloved hairdresser, Leah Leon, and being pampered at Pro Nails in New Oxford with her daughter and granddaughter.
In addition to her husband of 26 years, she is survived by six children, Brandi Imani and her partner, Christal, Kimberly Moore and her husband, Paul, Anita Shane and her husband, Robert, Jennifer Adams, Katie Singer and her husband, Matt, and Robert “Bob” Adams, III; 13 grandchildren; three siblings, John Bells and his partner, Rick Miller, Steven Bells and his wife, Nancy, and Marcia Campbell and her husband Jim; numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Shy; her horse, Dream; her pony, Dolly; and many extended family members and friends, including, Sharon Pratt, Maria Parks, and Rachel Keaton, who provided exceptional care to Linda.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover, with The Rev. William Frank officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive – Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
