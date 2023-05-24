Mary Ann Bowles, of Gettysburg, passed away May 18, 2023. She was born October 16, 1960.
She leaves behind a living daughter, Jazmen Wolf, and five grandchildren; she was predeceased by a daughter, Latisha Ann Coley. She has five living siblings, sisters, Debbie Hill, Sharon Stine, Wanda Kramer, and Brenda Gardner, and brother, Todd Blacksten. She was predeceased by a sister, Terri Cawthorn, and her mother, Sonja Rebecca Fraley. She is survived her father, Richard Stonesifer.
