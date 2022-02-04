Sandra L. (Keim) Wood, 76, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert A. Wood, who passed away in April of 2015; together they shared 51 years of marriage.
Born February 19, 1945, in Vandergrift, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Cecil N. and Dorothy E. (Sourwine) Keim.
Sandy retired from the Gettysburg Hospital in 2013 after 27 years of service. She attended St. Luke Lutheran Church, Littlestown. She was a lifetime member of the Bonneauville Fire Company, where she served on the board of directors, in the capacity of secretary and treasurer, for many years. She also held the position of ambulance captain and was in charge of the Basket and Beanie Baby bingos.
Sandy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. You could often find her enjoying a meal with her close friend Susan Swartz, at the Gettysburg Family Restaurant. She loved to play bingo with her friends, and donated to many humanitarian causes.
Mrs. Wood is survived by two children, daughter Jacqueline L. Coffelt and her companion Aimee Burrier of Gettysburg and son Robert N. Wood and his wife Molly of New Oxford; four grandchildren, Rebekah J. Rankin and her husband Malcom of New Oxford, William P. Coffelt of Gettysburg, Thomas N. Wood of Gettysburg, and Amanda J. Wood and her companion Ritchie Womer of Littlestown; five great-grandchildren, Bailee Smith, Layne Short, Oaklynn Rankin, Parker Wood, and Harper Womer; and a great-grandchild on the way, Ryleigh Rankin. She is also loved by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sandra was preceded in death by a sister, Jacquelyn Keim, and a great-grandson, Elliott Coffelt.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Wood will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Sister Deb McClellan officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and then again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Pallbearers will be William P. Coffelt, Thomas N. Wood, Malcom Rankin and Larry Owens. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Parker Wood and Layne Short.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
To share memories of Sandra L. (Keim) Wood and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
