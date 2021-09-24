Joanna Veronica (Henry) Hicks, 75, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, surrounded by her family at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
Born September 25, 1945, in Shirleysburg, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Clair and Dorothy Arlene (Booher) Henry.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel C. Hicks, who passed away February 18, 2006; sisters, Donna McElrath, Sharon Welch and Nancy Chilcote; and brothers, Thomas Henry and Richard “Skeeter” Hicks.
She is survived by children, Donald L. Hicks of Gettysburg, Michelle (Hicks) Stoner and husband Kenneth of Gettysburg, and Douglas Knisely and wife Jen of Orlando; grandchildren, Joshua Stoner and Kanyon Crutcher, and great-granddaughter, Anastasia, all of Gettysburg; siblings, Dianna Snyder and husband Donald of Mount Union, and Ruth “Penny” Homolash and husband Thomas of Carlisle.
Joanna worked for Green Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Gettysburg for over 20 years starting as a nursing assistant and ending as the director of the Share and Care Adult Day Care.
After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. Joanna recently spent her days attending the very program of which she was once the director. She was an avid Scrabble and card player. Joanna enjoyed trivia and game shows. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and be outside watching hummingbirds and other wildlife. Joanna liked to spend time with her cat, Buckey, and other family cats, JiJi and JoPa.
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at the funeral home with Joseph Barrett as officiant. Interment to follow at Haven Rest Memorial Park, Shirleysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Healthcare Activities Department, 595 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, “Honored Provider of Veterans Funeral Care.”
Condolences may be made at AndersonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
