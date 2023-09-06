Funeral service for Brian L. Rice for Friday, Sept. 8, is private.
There will be a public memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 7:44 am
