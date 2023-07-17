Rogene “Jean” R. Blocher entered her eternal rest on Saturday, July 15, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home in Gardners surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 8, 1932, in Mt. Holly Springs. She was the daughter of the late William S. and Viola (Coulson) March.
Jean had been a classroom teacher aide, working for many years with students with behavioral and emotional challenges. Throughout her life she was an unceasing advocate for people with disabilities. She and her late husband William V. Riley were founding organizers of the Adams-Hanover Sheltered Workshop, precursor to the Hanover-Adams Rehabilitation and Training (HART) Center. She and her husband Donald Blocher were active for many years as organizers and volunteers with Life Skills Unlimited. For many years she enjoyed teaching Sunday school at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Buchanan Valley. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, doing puzzles and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Blocher; and her sons, William V. Riley Jr., and Terrence L. Riley and his wife Joann M. (Hopper) Riley. Jean is also survived by three grandchildren, Jessica Riley and her husband Jason Bonslaver, Scott Riley and his wife Lynsey, and Katherine Smith and her husband Tyler; and seven great-grandchildren; four stepdaughters; nine step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Ehling of Mt. Holly Springs, Shirley Gantt of Winston Salem, N.C., and Patricia Barto and her husband Cliff of Newville.
She was preceded in death by her first husband William V. Riley Sr. who passed away in 1987. She was also predeceased by siblings Harold March, Lester March, Earl “Roy” March, Daniel March, Helen Taylor, Elsie Mae March, Mervin March and Lee March.
Jean was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Parish in Abbottstown. There will be a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Saturday July 22 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Philip Burger as celebrant, preceded by a time of visitation with the family beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the HART Center, 450 Golden Lane, New Oxford, PA 17350, https://hartcenterpa.org/donate/; or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 180 Leader Heights Road, Suite 1, York PA 17402, www.spiritrustlutheran.org/care-at-home/hospice/.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
