Larry E. McCleaf Sr., age 73, of Hanover, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital surrounded by family. Born March 21, 1948, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Francis E. and Elizabeth R. (Bucher) McCleaf.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force achieving the rank of sergeant and specializing as a jet aircraft mechanic, serving honorably from 1967 to 1971, which included a year in the Philippines, followed by two years in the Reserves. For his civilian career he primarily worked as a printing press operator.
Larry dedicated more than 25 years to the Boy Scouts of America, serving in many roles with Troop 125 of New Oxford. He was a member of the American Legion, the NRA, and the New Oxford Social Club. Larry was a lifetime member of the McSherrystown Fish and Game and enjoyed camping, hunting, hiking, fishing, gardening, and riding motorcycles.
Larry is survived by his children, Larry E. McCleaf Jr. and his wife Christi of Spring Grove, Thomas McCleaf and his wife Rebecca of Shiremanstown, and Sarah Ruffner and her husband Nick of New Oxford; grandchildren, Ian McCleaf, Joshua McCleaf, and Nicholas II and Eliza Ruffner; a brother, Ronald McCleaf and his wife Phyllis of Halifax; and sister, Susan McCleaf Nespeca of Orrtanna.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Lynn; and twin granddaughters, Carolyn and Rosalyn.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11, at Flohrs Evangelical Lutheran Church, 595 Flohrs Church Road, McKnightstown, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Probst officiating. Inurnment with military honors provided by Adams County Allied Veterans will be conducted at Flohrs Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donation be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 125, 108 Kohler Mill Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Condolences may be made at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.