Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic Football: Brady rushed for 153 yards and a TD, and had an interception in a 27-21 win over Littlestown

Guillaume Schmitz, Biglerville Boys' Soccer: Guillaume scored 6 goals and had 2 assists in 3 wins for the Canners last week

Meredith Keefer, Delone Catholic Girls' Volleyball: Meredith recorded 47 kills, 13 digs and 8 aces in 3 victories for the Squirettes, who have won 7 straight matches

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford Football: Idriz intercepted three passes in the Colonials' 27-18 victory over York Suburban

Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs Football: Tyson completed 9 of 11 passes for 123 yards and 3 TDs in a 28-6 win over Biglerville

