Edwin C. Roth, 69, of York Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in the Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. He was born Feb. 9, 1953, in Gettysburg, to the late Sterling Jay and Geneva Mae (Shackle) Roth.
Edwin enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and liked to work on his vehicles.
Surviving are his loving wife, Diane (Wilson) Roth of York Springs; children, Blake E. Roth of Gettysburg, Corey W. Roth of York Springs, and Keith Kellison; two grandchildren, Eponine and Forbes Roth; siblings, George (Lois), Donnie (Jackie), and Bud (Donna) Roth and Becky Miller; brother-in-law, Ralph Kuykendall; and his two dogs, Kimber and Savage. Edwin was preceded in death by his two sisters, Dot and Connie Kuykendall.
Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be held in Center View Cemetery, Biglerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
