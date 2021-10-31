Edgar G. Thomas, 88, of Hanover, died Friday, Oct. 29, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Mary A. (Reigle) Thomas who died Sept. 7, 2020. Born February 17, 1933 in Gettysburg, Edgar was the son of the late Guy F. and Sarah (Group) Thomas.
Edgar served in the U.S. Army and was retired from Wintrode Buick in Littlestown.
Surviving are his daughter, Beverley Miller and Brian of New Oxford; his grandson Matthew Miller of New Oxford; sister Dolores Shupe of Gettysburg; daughter-in-law Carlin Thomas of Littlestown; sisters- in- law, Pauline Hunter of Hanover, Joan Reigle of Hanover and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Dale Thomas, sisters Geraldine Black, Jean Wolff and Marie Cangelosi and brother Franklin Thomas.
Edgar was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown. He loved gardening and spending time with his grandson, Matthew, and his family.
Funeral Service is Thursday, Nov 4, at 11 a.m. at Christ Church of Littlestown with Pastor Craig Arentz officiating. There will be a viewing Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown and one hour prior to the service at his Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Contributions have been asked to go to Christ Church of Littlestown, 131 Christ Church Rd., Littlestown PA, 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
