Betty Jane (Millhimes) Steinour, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 1, 1932, in Biglerville, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Mary (Saylar) Millhimes.
Betty was married 70 years to the love of her life, Earl (Babe) Steinour Jr. Beck (as she was well known) and Babe had six children which promoted her to the best job in the world and her biggest joy – being a MOM. Betty was The Mom every kid wanted, her house and kitchen were always open to everyone. She was the epitome of what a mother should be as she welcomed all as one of her own. Betty’s love of children inspired her to open a daycare in her home where she provided nurturing and loving care to many children for 20-plus years. Many of her former “daycare families” still stay in touch after moving away.
She was a great cook, and everyone enjoyed her “dippy” eggs, Sloppy Joes, hot beef sandwiches, and especially white macaroni. Betty loved a good game of cards, she and Babe had many friends over to enjoy a rousing game or two throughout their marriage, as the children grew up a big rite of passage was being able to sit around the table and join the game. The Steinour house was never empty of love, laughter, a fun game of cards, or good food thanks to Betty and her joyful, open heart.
Betty was a faithful member of St. Francis Catholic Church and regularly attended mass until her health did not allow it. Our hearts are broken as we say our earthly goodbyes to our beautiful, sweet Betty, (Mom, Grandma), but our souls are joyful knowing that she is in a restored body celebrating with her Lord. We are comforted with the promise that we will see her again one day.
Betty is survived by her loving husband Babe Steinour; children, Rick Steinour, Sharon Steinour (Paul), Barry Steinour (Pam), Tammy Smith, and Crissy Steinour; son-in-law Robert Foth; eight grandchildren, Tony Steinour (Chris), Erika Steinour, Eric Steinour (Tatum), Abby Walters (Dale), Bobby Foth (Jess and Jaylynn), Ashley Macy (David), Brandon Steinour (Gabriella) and Danielle Smith as well as Jerrica Ott (Jerimiah); seven great-grandchildren, Emmalyn and Cora Walters, Parker and Brayden Macy, McKenna Steinour, Riley, and Marleigh Steinour; sisters, Janet Boyd and Helen Sneeringer; brother, Jack Millhimes; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Victoria Foth, son-in-law, Kevin Smith, granddaughter, Andrea Smith, and siblings, Mary Walters, Josie Tawney, Jimmy, Russell, and Ray Millhimes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W.High St., Gettysburg with Fr. Stephen Kelley as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Tuesday, at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
We would like to thank her loving doctors, nurses, and aides from Grane Hospice that helped care for Betty over the last few months – you helped us provide a caring, safe, and peaceful place at home for our beloved Mom. Donations may be made in honor of Betty to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
