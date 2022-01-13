Madelyn Joan Desonier, 91, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, surrounded by her adoring family.
She was born the daughter of the late John and Madelyn Puglia Teichner on January 19, 1930, in Weehawken, N.J. She was the wife of the late Roland Paul Desonier Jr., who passed away in 2004.
She grew up in Englewood, N.J., and graduated from Dwight Morrow High School in 1948. For several years following high school, she worked as a model in New York City. Then she met the love of her life on the 50-yard line of an Army-Navy game and they were married soon after.
In 1971, she and her husband moved to Gettysburg, where Mr. Desonier accepted an engineering position at Westinghouse, later Schindler. Madelyn was a very active Christian involved in a variety of church activities during her life. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and emphasized time for prayer throughout her day.
She was deeply devoted to her family and was completely involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was so proud of her role as a mother and grandmother and always showed up to support the activities and passions of her family members. Her sense of humor and youthful spirit will be carried on in the memories of her loved ones and acquaintances alike.
Mrs. Desonier, known affectionately as “Nana,” is survived by three children, Richard Dean Desonier of Gettysburg, Roland Paul Desonier III and his wife Sandra of Belen, N.M., and Madelyn Candace Desonier of Gettysburg.
She was devoted to her five grandchildren, Gillian Desonier-Lewis, Joseph Desonier, Melizsa Castillo, Eddy Torres, and Mario Torres; and her seven great-grandchildren, Tiffany Torres, Abel Torres, Marcos Torres, Camryn Gabaldon, Riley Palenkas, Ryan Desonier, and Reese Desonier.
Funeral services will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Father Aaron Lynch officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier School, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences can be accessed at monahanfuneralhome.com.
