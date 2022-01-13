Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg Swimming: Hannah won 4 individual races and swam on 4 victorious relay teams in a pair of meets for the Warriors.

Jake Bixler, New Oxford Wrestling: Jake went 5-0 with four pins while competing at 285 pounds in the Octorara Duals

Ella Billman, New Oxford Girls' Basketball: Ella scored 69 points in four games last week, helping the Colonials to three wins.

Jake Bosley, Littlestown Boys' Basketball: Jake scored 62 points in three wins for the Bolts, including 24 against Bermudian Springs.

Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville Girls' Basketball: Brylee averaged 21 points per game over four games, including a 33-point effort against York Tech.

Vote

View Results