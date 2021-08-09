Betty I. Guise, age 88, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Monday, August 15, 1932, in Westminster, Md., daughter of her late adoptive parents, Merv and Bertha Herman.
Betty worked for Biglerville High School in the cafeteria and as a custodian for four years. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed solving crosswords and puzzles, playing Uno and collecting green stamps. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Cecil Guise of Biglerville; two sons, Brian K. Guise of Biglerville, and Dean C. (Jenny) Guise of Mount Holly Springs, Pa.; daughter, Brenda K. Bolt of Coatesville, Pa.; and four grandchildren, Dillon (Jenna) Guise, Jordan (Shelby) Guise, Cody Bolt and Tyler Bolt.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13, at 1 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville, with Pastor Gary Fanus officiating. A public viewing will be held an hour prior to the service.
Contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 544, Biglerville, PA 17307-0513. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
