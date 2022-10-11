Sheila K. (Whited) Singley, 75, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the York Hospital.
She was born May 27, 1947, in Kingsport, Tenn., the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie O’Neal Whited. Her husband, Barry L. Singley, died in 2014.
Sheila was a 1965 graduate of Fairfield High School. Early in her career she worked at United Telephone Company and DMI in Gettysburg. But for many years she was employed at Herff Jones Yearbooks as a purchasing and accounts payable manager, until her retirement.
She love trips to Maine with her family and also traveled out West and to Ireland. Sheila loved to garden, once earning a “Garden of the Month” award. Sheila enjoyed bowling and at one time had the record for longest time in the league.
Sheila is survived by two daughters, Dina S. Topper of Biglerville, and Robin M. Bivens and her husband James of Abbottstown; eight grandchildren, Ryan Topper, Zachary Topper, Seth Topper, Rhett Taughinbaugh, Wyatt Taughinbaugh, Ashley Caltrider, Ryan Bivens and Mike Bivens; eight great-grandchildren, Bryce Topper, Paisley Topper, Brooklyn Topper, Mackenzie Topper, Evelyn Topper, Chase Caltrider, Madelyn Bivens, and Dawson Bivens; and a sister, Judy Blizzard of Fayetteville, Pa.
Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.