Yuthud Russell Oberdick, 79, of Gettysburg, a beloved high school teacher in U.S. and world history at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County, Va., for 30 years, died on February 3, 2023, in Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland, after complications from gall bladder surgery.
Yuthud Oberdick, born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 24, 1943, was a graduate of Slippery Rock College, Pa., receiving her masters degree at Northern Colorado University, Colo. An annual scholarship has been awarded to a graduating Chantilly High School student in her honor every year since her retirement in 1998, to provide some financial support for that student in pursuit of their college dream. Her focus throughout her teaching years was the often neglected “average” student who needed her firm but fair and thoughtful guidance.
Yuthud is survived by her husband, James A Oberdick, in Gettysburg; her son, Cameron Strickland of Charleston, W.Va.; her stepchildren, M. Scott Oberdick of Indiana, Pa., Deanna Smith of Lithia, Fla., Lisa Nelson of Simpsonville, S.C., and Sherry Brady, who preceded her in death; her 14 grandchildren, Brooke, Chloe, Amber, Shane, Leanne, Jake, Brad, Colby, Cory, Jessi, Kelli, Chris, Kaitlyn, and Kevin; her three great-grandchildren, Tessa, Eden, and Faith; and her sister, Darrah Russell Casperson of Tennessee.
Any expression of sympathy can be in form of a contribution to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.