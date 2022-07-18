Betty Louise (Hyre) Bowser went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 15, 2022. She was 91. She was a resident of Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community in New Oxford, Pennsylvania.
Betty was born in Hyndman, Pa., on February 18, 1931, to the late Guy E. and Mabel Hyre and was the oldest of three children. She was valedictorian of the Hyndman High School Class of 1948, and graduated from Juniata College in 1952 with a bachelor of science in home economics. She married Rev. Harold Bowser on June, 28, 1953, and began a lifelong partnership in love, life, and ministry. They recently celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Betty loved children and worked at various times helping them in their education and development. She started and operated a day care at Bethany Theological Seminary, taught fourth grade in Roaring Spring, Pa., taught a Christian kindergarten at Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, Union Bridge, Md., where she also helped to develop an early childhood center that is still in operation fifty years later.
She was a Sunday school teacher for children in many of the churches where Harold served as pastor for Church of the Brethren congregations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.
Betty loved to cook for her family. She enjoyed crocheting, birdwatching, reading, and collecting anything to do with apples. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Harold L. Bowser of Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community; sister, Jean Egolf of Bedford, Pa.; children, Mark and Jeanne Bowser of Edgewater, Md., Cindy and Bill Fawcett of Harrisonburg, Va., and Beth and Keith Hollenberg of Spring Grove, Pa.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by grandson Benjamin Bowser; brother and sister-in-law E. Wayne and Trudie (Claycomb) Hyre; and brother-in-law John Egolf.
Celebration of life services were held at the Gettysburg and New Enterprise Churches of the Brethren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community, c/o Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.
