Mary Helen (Peck) Shields passed away peacefully at her home on April 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late J. Allan and Mary Frances (Spalding) Gelwicks. She was married to Dale Arthur Shields Sr., the love of her life for 44 wonderful years until his death in 1990.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Emmitsburg, Md., and was a shining example in her faith, love of God and the Blessed Mother.
Her children, Diane Wivell (Steve), Joyce Engelstatter (Gerolf), Dale Jr. (Linda), and David (Mary Anne) will miss her wonderful smile, caring ways as well as her great sense of humor. “Gaga” was a devoted grandmother and will be sorely missed by her 12 grandchildren, Stephen, Mary Fran, Jennifer, Julie, Mary, Markus, Becca, Jeremy, as well as Kathy, Caroline, David and Kimberly. She was also blessed with 19 great-grandchildren, and she was so thankful to be able to hold the three newest additions who were born in the final month of her life.
Our mother, Gaga, loved gardening, outdoor activities and she was always ready to try a new adventure. We shall miss her dearly and we shall always love the very special memories of her loving and fun ways.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery, Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 376, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
