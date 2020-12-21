Richard C. Myers, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Doris E. (Messinger) Myers, his wife of 67 years.
Dick was born Jan. 14, 1931, in York, the son of the late Ira H. and Myrtle J. (Forsythe) Myers.
Dick was a member of Bermudian Church of The Brethren in East Berlin, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a 1948 graduate of East Berlin High School, and he served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952, during the Korean War, aboard a submarine rescue boat. He retired from the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg, and after retirement, he volunteered at the Brethren Home and later at the Abbottstown/East Berlin Food Pantry. Dick loved golfing, sports, he was a huge New York Yankees fan, reading, and traveling, especially to Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands.
In addition to his loving wife Doris, Dick is survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two precious children, Rick and Jill; and four brothers, William, Donald, Luther and Robert.
Funeral services will be private. A recording of the service will be available on YouTube at Bermudian CoB.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Century 4 Building Fund of Bermudian Church of The Brethren, 279 Bermudian Church Road, East Berlin, PA 17316.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
