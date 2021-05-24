Raymond “Ray” Francis Beard Jr., 78, of Hanover, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Columbia Cottage of Hanover, Pa.
Born on June 30, 1942, in Westminster, Md., he was the son of the late Raymond Francis Beard Sr. and Anna Beard. He was the husband of the late Joan Workley Beard who passed Jan. 6, 2021.
Ray was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Teledyne Energy Systems, where he worked as a systems specialist. Ray was especially proud of his 19-year attendance of night school at Johns Hopkins, earning him his bachelor’s degree.
He was a longtime member of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher. Ray coached Little League at Manchester Baseball for many years.
Surviving him are his children, John Beard and wife Kim of Abingdon, Md., Diane Bixler and husband Brian of Hanover, Pa., Jeff Beard and wife Vickie of Manchester, Md., and Jason Beard of Colorado; grandchildren, Tyler, Liam, Matthew, Leeann, Kristina, Karli and Kelsi; great-grandchildren, Lorenzo and Emmy; and siblings, Nancy Scholle of Severna Park, Md., Margaret Ann Gatuso of Westminster, Md., and Jack Beard of Chincoteague, Va.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, May 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a prayer service will be held on Thursday, May 27, at 11 a.m., with Father Michael Roach officiating. Interment to follow in Deer Park Cemetery, Smallwood, Md.
If desired, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.