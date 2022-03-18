Betty J. (Geiselman) Reichart, 100, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Autumn House West in York. She was the loving wife of the late Dillard W. Reichart; together they shared 59 years of marriage before his passing in 2006.
Born January 8, 1922, in Brushtown, she was a daughter of the late George D. and Clara (Bollinger) Geiselman.
Betty grew up on the Geiselman farm outside of Brushtown and always had such fond memories of her time there. After graduating from Eichelberger High School in 1941 she married her husband and spent her entire career as a seamstress in a sewing factory.
Mrs. Reichart was a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and very active in the church, especially in the Social Ministries Program and Betty and her sister were the original members who prepared the PAL lunches every Thursday, even on Thanksgiving. Betty and her husband were the co-founders of the Gettysburg Regional Antique Car Club; she was also a Grey Lady at Hanover Hospital for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by a sister, Charlotte G. Hartman of Hanover; and two caretakers and nieces, Marsha Hartman and Elaine Sheely, both of Hanover. Mrs. Reichart is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Geiselman and his late wife Marian; a sister, Harriet Hoffman and her late husband Harry; a brother-in-law, Robert C. Hartman; and a niece Rebecca Meehan.
A service to celebrate the life of Betty J. (Geiselman) Reichart will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, Pa., with the Rev. Faye C. Snyder officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, and then again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Pallbearers will be Adam Hartman Derek Byers, Ross Hoffman, Seth Hoffman, Trevor Hoffman, Duane Hoffman, Andrew Nace and Benjamin Nace. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mike Hoffman, Andrew Hoffman, Robert Hartman II and Scott Hartman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to St. Matthew Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
To share memories of Betty J. (Geiselman) Reichart and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
