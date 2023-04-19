Helen M. Fissel, 88, of Gettysburg, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
Born April 30, 1934, in Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Charles McDannell and Anna (Tressler) McDannell. Helen is predeceased by her husband, Frank H. Fissel Jr. who passed in 2016 after cherishing 62 years of marriage together.
Helen graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1952 and went on to work as a telephone operator. Later in her career she worked as a secretary at the treasurer’s office in the Adams County Courthouse for over 20 years. She loved to read, put together jigsaw puzzles, travel with her husband, and spend time with her family. Helen was a longtime member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg.
Helen is survived by her sons, Frank H. Fissel III (Sharon), and Stephen C. Fissel (Marci); her daughters, Terri L. Hershey (David), and Michele D. Stoner; her grandchildren, Jason Fissel, Heidi Hawbaker, Nathanael Fissel, Joshua Fissel, Shane Fissel, Kari Gilday, Courtney Hall, Daniel Sanders, Angela Krapp, Ashlyn Kindberg, Allison Randall, and Aaron Stoner; her sister, Dorothy Steinour; her brother, Jay McDannell; 23 great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. Helen is predeceased by her sisters Jean Roth, Mary Kennell, and Judith McDannell.
Services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg. There will be a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In memory of Helen, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
