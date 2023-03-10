Roger A. Bernstein, formerly of Gettysburg and more recently a resident of Orlando, Florida, passed away on September 1, 2022. He was 71 years old.
Known as “Bird” to his friends, Roger lived in Gettysburg at various times from the 1960s through the 1990s. He was a 1970 graduate of Gettysburg High School.
Roger remained long-time friends with many people in Gettysburg, including the John Donmoyer Sr. family, Cy Deitz, and the late Craig Coston and Tim Bollinger.
Most of Roger’s career was spent with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a lifelong fan of the movie “Gone with the Wind,” and was proud to have established a corresponding relationship with its star, Olivia de Haviland. Roger also had an extensive knowledge of rock and roll, movie, and sports trivia. His friends always looked forward to receiving his lengthy correspondence on these and many other subjects.
He was a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Roger was cremated and is buried in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.