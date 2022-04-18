Catherine Ann C. Hunt, 57, 2550 Low Dutch Road, Gettysburg, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born November 8, 1964, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Russell Carter, and Patricia King Koenig and her husband Edward of Gettysburg.
Cathi graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md. She was then employed at Bell Atlantic which later became Verizon. Following that, she was the director of admissions and marketing for Beverly Healthcare in Frederick, Md., and later for Wells Fargo where she was involved with land transactions.
Following her moving to the Gettysburg area she started two businesses in Gettysburg, The Cat’s Meow & The Blue Moon, both of which were stores involving holistic healing. She also provided Trolley Ghost tours where she’d conduct these tours in full Civil War maiden garb.
Most recently she and her daughters started and operated Being Home Matters, an in-home care service for those in need. Cathi was exceptionally talented in her artistic abilities, especially during her most favorite time of the year, Halloween, which she’d spend months preparing for. Cathi cherished spending time with her family and friends the most.
In addition to her mother and stepfather, Cathi is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, John T. Hunt; four daughters, Sarah Hunt, Emily Hunt, Molly Hunt and Abby Hunt; nine grandchildren, Juliana, LJ, Carlos Jr., Jakai, Akhilleus, Rylee, Phoenix, Kimora and Griffin; two brothers, Keith Koenig (Julie), and Jeffrey Koenig (Erin); aunt, Joan King Keller; and her beloved Golden Retriever, Archie.
Cathi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howell T. King and Mary F. King.
Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
