Our beloved Richard J. Lawrence Sr., 87, began his next journey, passing away peacefully at home and surrounded by family, on May 6, 2022.
Dick was born March 18, 1935, at The Old Mill Inn, New Oxford, to late parents George S. and Mary (Bucher) Lawrence. He proudly reminded family that he roller skated as a child through the (closed) dining room.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Mary Ann (Lawrence) and Maurice Wagner, Charles and Arlene (Meyers) Lawrence, Grace (Lawrence) Thomas and Albert Thomas, and Helen R. (Lawrence) and Paul Leonard. He is survived by stepsister Claudia and Henry Krug, and many nieces and nephews.
He married his beautiful sweetheart Faye M. Dolly at 20, recently celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary. They raised three children, Renee M. (Lawrence) Redding, Rita L. Lawrence, and Richard Lawrence Jr. He welcomed Cathy E. (White) Lawrence into his family as wife to Richard Jr. Faye and children all survive him, along with his faithful Hemingway cat, “Mr. Frazer.”
Dick was a lifetime member of both New Oxford Social and Athletic Club and McSherrystown Home Association. He belonged to AARP #4370. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and Church, and Delone Catholic High School.
Dick’s love was driving. He began work at Alwine Brick Company but soon switched to hauling brick for Frock Trucking Company, where he went by his handle “Stoney.” He retired from JF Rohrbaugh Trucking, later from L&H Trucking, and a third time from The Gettysburg Auto Auction. Our Dick was born to drive!
He volunteered for the Lions Club, moving their trailer of citrus from the New Oxford Square each Christmas to ensure Sunday church parking. You could also catch him calling bingo at his church.
A viewing will be held at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Catholic Funeral Mass follows at Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford at 11 a.m. Dick will be inurned at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 5615 York Road, New Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or VNA Hospice (Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove).
Dick’s family is especially grateful to VNA Hospice for their loving care in his last days. Drive true to your joyous next home, Dearest Dick!
