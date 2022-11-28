Betty L. (Kirby) Dellinger, 84, passed Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Gerald D. Dellinger Sr., who passed August 13, 2003.
Betty was born August 19, 1938, in Union, W.Va., the daughter of the late Kelly and Stella (Morgan) Kirby.
Betty was a member of St. Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Church in New Oxford.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Linda J. Payne and her husband Chris of New Oxford; four sons, Gerald D. Dellinger Jr. and his wife Mary of New Oxford, Jeffrey L. Dellinger and his wife Valerie of Boiling Springs, Patrick W. Dellinger of Gettysburg, and James M. Dellinger and his wife Tracey of Potter Colo.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Kelly Kirby Jr., Ronald Kirby and Gary Kirby. She was predeceased by four brothers, Larry, Basil, Mickey and Billy Kirby.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Carol Parr officiating. Burial will be in Pines Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.