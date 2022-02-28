Lawrence E. Bolin, “Gump,” age 99, passed away at home on Monday, February 28, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Genevieve C. (Groft) Bolin, who passed away in 1999.
Gump was born in McSherrystown on February 1, 1923, and was the son of the late Edgar L. Bolin and Martha C. (Krichten) Bolin. He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army and was honorably discharged and was awarded 5 Bronze Stars.
He worked as an upholsterer for Carroll Arter in Littlestown prior to retiring. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Assoc., McSherrystown Fish and Game Club, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, the American Legion in Littlestown, SAVES Vol. Fire Co., Irishtown Fire Co., the Catholic War Veterans, the NRA, and was a founding member of Goofy’s in McSherrystown.
He was predeceased by his daughter Pamela Krichten and his son Jeffrey Bolin. He is survived by his son-in-law Stephen Krichten and his companion Connie Smith of East Berlin; his daughter-in-law Denise Bolin of New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Eric Krichten and his wife Jen, Kim Berry and her husband Charlie, Kevin Bolin, Nichole Bolin and Jeffrey Bolin and his wife Rebecca; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Dennis, Richard, Darrel, and Robert Bolin; and his sisters Dolores Runk, Helen Groft, and Kathryn Zinn.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Gump’s life on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344, with Rev. Richard Lyons as celebrant. Interment to follow at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. A prayer service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the McSherrystown Fish and Game Assoc., 2 Fish and Game Road, New Oxford PA 17350; or Roots for Boots, PO Box 213, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
