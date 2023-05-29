Myrtle M. Crowl, 92 of Littlestown died Friday May 26, 2023 at York View, York, Pa.
She was the wife of William E. Crowl who died February 18, 2019.
Born August 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Dillie (Sauble) Straley. Myrtle was a homemaker.
Surviving are her daughter Linda Kennedy and Scott of Littlestown and sister Alta Harris of Gettysburg.
She was predeceased by her sister Ethel Stull and brothers Irvin and Stanley Straley.
Myrtle liked gardening and plants.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
