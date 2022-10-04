Leo Michael “Mike” Boyle, 88, of Fairfield, formerly of Emmitsburg, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Alice E. (Scott) Boyle for 62 years. Born on September 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Bernard H. and Mary (Bollinger) Boyle and the last of his immediate family.
Mike was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School and Mount Saint Mary’s College in 1959. His college education was interrupted by two years of service in the United States Army. He retired from the Frederick County Liquor Board after serving 20 years with appointments under four governors. Prior to this he was employed at Fort Ritchie in the Accounting Department for one year and 35 years in the family grocery store business, B.H. Boyle & Sons Inc. His responsibilities included anything from delivery person, clerk/cashier to bookkeeper.
Mike served as the civil defense disaster coordinator for the Emmitsburg area in the early 1980s. He was on the board of trustees for St. Joseph’s High School from 1980 to 1982. He was also a representative for the Emmitsburg area for the Frederick County Red Cross. Mike was elected to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Council three terms and was instrumental in starting the “200 Club.” He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1860, having reached the Fourth Degree Knight status.
He served as treasurer for Silver Fancy Farms. He was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 6658, an ambulance driver and emergency medical technician having been a member of the first Frederick County EMT class. His memberships included the Frederick County Ambulance Rescue Association, Adams County Pennsylvania Ambulance Corps (past president), and representative of Emmitsburg Ambulance Corp on the Frederick County Central Alarm Board where he served as vice-chairman for two years.
He was most proud of honorably serving the Vigilant Hose Company for 70 years as a life member. At 18, he joined the fire company following his father’s service example and was followed by two of his sons and a grandson into service. He served as president (four terms), director (10 years), treasurer (one year), chief hoseman (10 years) and as a fire police lieutenant. He was the recipient of two life saving commendations and honored to be a Hall of Fame inductee in the Vigilant Hose Company.
He was a loving husband, father (“Dad”), grandfather (“Pap-Pap”), and great-grandfather. He looked forward to family get-togethers, especially at Thanksgiving. He enjoyed attending Women’s Final Four Basketball tournaments as well as Mount Saint Mary’s men’s and women’s basketball games, cruises and playing “Hand and Foot” card games with his children and grandchildren but “only if he could win.”
He is survived by children, Carol Ann and Thomas Meiman of Pittsburgh, Pa., Michelle and David Burton of Alpharetta, Ga., Hugh and Sharel (Briggs) Boyle of Fairfield, Vincent and Tracy (Stambaugh) Boyle of Waynesboro, Pa., and William and Penny (Moulis) Boyle of East New Market, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Jarrett (and Kacie) Boyle, Marcus (and Christopher Villegas) Boyle, Joseph (and Emily) Burton, Alison Burton (and Greg) Miller, Lindsey Burton, Mary Meiman, Owen Meiman, Sarah Meiman, Garrett Tamayo, John Boyle and Emily Boyle. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Trent and Micah Sewell, Raelynn and Atley Boyle, and Jackson and Griffin Burton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Anna Marie Koontz and Loretta B. Sprankle; and brother, Patrick B Boyle.
The family will receive friends at Myers Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, on Friday, October 7, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with the Rosary being recited at 7:45 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church , Emmitsburg on Saturday, October 8, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vigilant Hose Company, P.O. Box 171, Emmitsburg, MD 21727; or to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, designating gifts for the construction of the new handicapped ramp, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
