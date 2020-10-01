Diana W. Spamer, 73, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, at her home. She was the wife of Ernest K. Spamer of Littlestown for 23 years.
Born Feb. 2, 1947, in Lost River, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Molly Whetzel.
Diana was a high school graduate and retired from Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, as a cook since 2009.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her four daughters, Mary Melinda Keller of Littlestown, Christine Marie Barnes of Littlestown, Diane Michelle Luckenbaugh of Nags Head, N.C., and Dawn Melissa Gise of Littlestown; her eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and her brother, Grant E. Whetzel of Glenville.
Diana was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, and a life member of Littlestown VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking at her church, spending time with her family and loved Black-Eyed Susans.
Funeral service is Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Visitation is Wednesday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
Memorials in Diana’s name may be sent to her church at 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.