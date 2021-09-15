Elsie I. Funt, 84, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at The Gardens in Gettysburg.
She was born August 5, 1937, in Iron Springs, Pa., the daughter of the late Harry L. and Margaret Strausbaugh Patterson. Her husband George W. Funt. Sr. died in 1989.
Elsie was a member of Greenstone Apostolic Church in Fairfield. She was employed for C.H. Musselman Company for many years and later for the Sheraton Inn, Holiday Inn and Home Sweet Home Motel. Finally she retired from the Adams County Courthouse in 1982. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Elsie was a woman of strong faith and had a deep belief in God.
Elsie is survived by five children, George W. Funt Jr. of Waynesboro, Pa., Gregory A. Funt and his wife Debra of New Oxford, David A. Funt and his wife Shirley of Gettysburg, Ruth I. Funt of Selinsgrove, Pa., Daniel L. Funt and his wife Tonya of Gettysburg; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Gary L. Funt; three brothers, Harry D. Patterson Jr., Paul I. Patterson and Kenneth E. Patterson; and four sisters, Edna V. Tressler, Mary M. Stull, Florence Smith and Esther Chapman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Doug Lichty officiating. Interment will be in Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Greenstone Apostolic Church, 2509 Iron Springs Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
