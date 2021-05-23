Greta G. Hand, age 89, of Orange City Florida peacefully passed away Wednesday May 12, 2021 with her daughter Lisa by her side who was honored to walk her home to Jesus.
Born October 22, 1931 in Marion Va., she was the daughter of Sarah Lucile and Charles Edward Arthur Garvey. She was blissfully married to the love of her life Harold R. Hand, MD for 58 years until his passing in 2014.
Before transitioning to a stay-at-home mother, she studied modeling in Washington, DC and served as a fashion consultant for local boutiques in that area. She sat on the board of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary and was Chairman of the local chapter of the Gettysburg American Heart Association. She also owned and operated a ladies fashion boutique, The Gilded Mirror, where she was able to share her passion for style and clothing with her friends and community.
In her retirement, Greta pursued her love of tennis, golf, cooking, singing/dancing, entertaining, and travel — all interests she shared with “her Harry.” However, she also adored spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Greta is survived by her loving daughter Lisa Hand Graybeal of Cary N.C. She also leaves behind three incredible grandchildren: Jason Shaw, Tyler Graybeal, Emily Hagy and their spouses. Additionally, she was blessed with three beautiful great grandchildren: Adden Shaw, Jack and Millie Graybeal.
Greta was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harry, sister Patricia Sibbett, brother Edward Garvey and daughter Dari Lyn Shaw.
Greta spent her later years at John Knox Village of Central Florida where weekly she sang via piano accompaniment, all the great 50s love songs to the delight of the residents and staff. She was adored and admired for her positive disposition, grace, composure, Southern charm/elegance and of course her inimitable sense of humor.
Greta was so much fun, truly loved life and will be dearly missed. She had a very strong faith which she passed on to her family and they all look forward to the day where they will be reunited with her in eternal salvation.
