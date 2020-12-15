Catherine Marie Mort went home to be with Jesus in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 14. She was ushered into Heaven with her greatest earthly treasure by her side, her family.
Catherine, known to her friends as Cass and to her family as Nan, was born May 6, 1923, in Silver Run, Md., to the late Upton and Uima Lemmon.
On Dec. 6, 1945, she married her best friend Harold Mort who passed in 2007. Also passing before Catherine was her sister Pearl Geeting and brother Earl Lemmon.
Catherine was a lady of simple things and great truth. She did not need much in life because having her family and her faith in Jesus was everything to her.
Early on Catherine worked at the Jack Tar sewing factory and later at Reaver’s Hardware, but her greatest work was done in the kitchen. She loved to cook and bake but she loved even more that it meant having the family together for a special holiday meal or even just a Friday night dinner.
Remaining to celebrate her life is her son Edward and Barb of Littlestown; grandson Jason and Racheal of York, Pa.; granddaughter Jodi and Jason Lamer of Uniontown, Pa.; and grandchildren Alexia, Jaron, Jalyn, Jordyn, Landon and Nathan, along with a great-grandson, Kirby Jr.
A private celebration service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, with Rev Jason Lamer officiating.
The family wishes to express deepest appreciation to the staff of Martin’s Care Home for their care and commitment to Catherine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Martin’s Care Home, 159 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA, in honor of Catherine Mort.
