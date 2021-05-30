Breaux J. Linn, 73, of Linglestown passed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Breaux was born on March 31, 1948 in Gettysburg and was a son to the late Francis I. Linn and Sophie Breaux Linn.
Breaux served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Breaux was retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Treasury Department. He was a member of St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Breaux enjoyed cooking, painting stained glass, making rosaries and most of all spending time with his family. Breaux will be greatly missed by The Dailey Funeral Home as he was a valued part of The Dailey Team for many years.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Sandra L. Linn; his four sons: Breaux M. Linn and his wife Jody L, Andre P. Linn and his wife Amy Jo, Jonathan R. Linn and his wife Casi L., Nathanial V. Linn and his wife Becca L.; grandchildren: Chelsea and husband Thomas Stammel, Jillian, Travis, Lillian, Logan, and Lilah Linn; great-grandchildren: Cole, Rhett, and Josie Stammel; brothers: Frank U., Jay, Timon K. Linn.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at noon, at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church. Harrisburg, viewing will be held from 11 to noon followed by Mass at the church. Burial with full Military Honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
