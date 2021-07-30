Robert “Bob” Eugene Guise, age 89, of Gardners, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 16, 1932.
He is survived by his two daughters, Barbara (Michael) Eksterowicz and Jodi Guise; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother, George (Kay) Guise.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
