Judy K. Spielman, 61, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of Robert “Bobby” Spielman of Littlestown for 26 years.
Born Oct. 2, 1959, in Gettysburg, Judy was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Betty L. (Hess) Wiseman.
Judy was a 1977 Littlestown High school graduate and graduated from beautician school. She had been employed with Aristokraft Cabinets and has worked the past 30 years at Kennie’s Markets Inc. of Littlestown.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Ronnie Baird, Littlestown; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandy and Bobby Yingling, Taneytown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Michelle Spielman of Fairfield; father-in-law, Charles Spielman, Taneytown; numerous nieces and nephews; and her favorite furry friends, Girlfriend, Wooba and Pugsley.
Judy loved knitting, reading and animals. She spent much of her time drag racing with her husband and had lots of friends. She loved going out to dinner and taking trips with friends and family. She loved spending time with all her nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services are private with Charline Fowler officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date for family and friends.
Memorials in Judy’s name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg PA 17325.
