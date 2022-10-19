We are sad to announce the passing of Keith Allen Funt of Gardners. He died at his home on October 14, 2022, at the age of 63.
He was born in Gettysburg on December 15, 1958, to Dorothy and Sterling Funt, who predeceased him.
He grew up on a fruit and beef farm, attended Biglerville High School, received a general discharge from the US Army, and had been employed by Knouse Foods.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Thompson, and son, Travis (Rebecca) Funt. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Alyssa, Rashid, Adam and Maggie; two brothers, Ronald of Biglerville, and Richard (Shirley) of Columbus, Ohio; nieces and nephews, and former wife Sharon Chapman.
There will be a private graveside service for only close family and friends at a later date.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
