Ray Eugene Millhimes, 77, of Hanover, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Pappus House in York.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1943. He was the youngest of eight other siblings. Proudly, Ray graduated with the Class of 1960 from Biglerville High School. He enjoyed attending his class reunions.
Ray had a sense of humor and was quite the social butterfly! Throughout his life, he played in several softball tournaments and was on multiple softball teams. He enjoyed dancing, especially doing the jitterbug and going on many car ride adventures with his lady love, Jean Green.
He enjoyed hanging out and hunting with his lifelong best friend, Charlie Kane. Ray loved going to Gettysburg on the weekend to visit family members and socialize, especially visiting his favorite brother-in-law, Babe Steinhour! Ray savored his many trips and adventures to Montana to visit his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren!
Ray was a HUGE fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Notre Dame and the Yankees. In addition, Ray was a life member at the Gettysburg Golden Eagles, Eagles and Social Club. He was also a member at the McSherrystown Home, VFW Littlestown and Moose.
Ray had a tender heart with a strong soul. He will be dearly missed by many. He was a dynamic and devoted worker. He worked extremely hard for everything he had. Ray retired from Hanover Foods after 35 years of service. After his retirement, he went to work part time as a driver for Tru-North for 15 years.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Millhimes; his father, Ed Millhimes; brothers, Jimmy and Russell Millhimes; and sisters, Mary Walter and Josie Tawney.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherri (Millhimes) Bell; three grandchildren, Eric Horstick, Amber Bromley and Alicia Bishop; four great-grandchildren; as well as his brother, Jack Millhimes; sisters, Betty Sreinhour, Helen Sneeringer and Janet Boyd; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home Inc., Dallastown.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Grace United Methodist Church, 55 Albright Drive, Hanover, Pa., with Pastor Todd Christine officiating.
