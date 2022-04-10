Elenora Hoover Toddes, age 88, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born January 1, 1934, to William McKinley Hoover and Esther Bell (Goodyear) Hoover. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Toddes, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.
Elenora worked for many years at Winter Gardens in New Oxford and managed, and eventually retired from, the Dollar General Store in Gettysburg.
Elenora was known for her sharp wit, sense of humor and great wisdom. Fiercely independent, her family and friends knew her to be tough on the outside, but deeply loving and loyal on the inside. Frequent visitors were friends of her children and grandchildren who sought her guidance and companionship. She had the rare ability to understand and accept other's point of view.
Elenora was a devoted mother and grandmother. She really enjoyed spending time with her family, hosting annual holiday meals, and most importantly, her New Year's Day birthday party. She was an excellent cook and baker, always adding her own flair to any dish.
Proud and supportive “Gran” regularly attended children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's sports competitions, activities, birthday parties, and celebrations. Her refrigerator was covered with pictures of the “kids.”
Elenora loved the outdoors. Her happiest vacation memories were at the beach with family. A truly gifted gardener with an extraordinary green thumb, she took pride in her ability to nurture and revive any living thing.
Elenora is survived by sons, Steven P. Toddes (Adair) and Michael D. Toddes (Deborah); daughter, Patsy Toddes Robertson; grandchildren, Ronnie Toddes, Karla King, Jessica Toddes, Joshua Toddes, Steven Toddes, Aaron King, Matthew Toddes, and Owen King; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, David Hoover and Richard Hoover; sisters, Almena Motaka, Naomi Reimold, and Susan Hoover; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Elenora was preceded in death by brothers, Calvin Hoover, Kenneth Hoover, William Hoover Jr. and Arthur Hoover; sister, Jane Rahe; daughter, Barbara Toddes King; daughter-in-law, Becca Redding Toddes; and son-in-law, Leo Robertson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev.Lou Nyiri officiating. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens following the memorial service. A reception will be held at the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
