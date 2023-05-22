Charlotte Lorriane Menges Toms, 96, of Littlestown, died Monday, May 15, 2023 at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Utz Terrace. She was the widow of Harry J. Toms, who died January 31, 2006.
Born July 1, 1926 in Adams County, Charlotte was the daughter of William and Queen (King) Menges. She was a Littlestown High School graduate and a homemaker.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John W. Toms and Grace of Littlestown; her four grandchildren, Jason Toms, Janyn Caudilll, Todd Toms and Lisa Heininger; and her four great-grandchildren, Jacob Toms, Anna Toms, Alexis Heininger and Samantha Brockman. Charlotte was predeceased by her daughter, Marilyn Q. Butt.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown.
A private graveside service was held in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown, with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating.
Memorials may be sent to her church at 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be share at www.littlesfh.com.
