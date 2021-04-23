Jane T. Taylor, age 92, of Biglerville, passed peacefully Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville with Rev. George Heberling officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303; or Oakside Community Park, P.O. Box 38, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences
